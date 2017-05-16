Person of interest sought in Council Rock School District vandalism

- Police in Bucks County are hoping to identify a man they are calling a person of interest in a vandalism case.

According to police, a Council Rock School District building at 264 Frost Lane in Newtown Township was vandalized over the weekend.

Surveillance video from the front of the property on Friday night shows a man walking near the building.

Police say the man is considered a person of interest, and they are hoping the public can help to identify him.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to contact police.