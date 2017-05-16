Police search for boy missing from Vineland

VINELAND, NJ (WTXF) - Police in Cumberland County are trying to locate a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen at his home in Vineland on Monday.

Thomas L. Williams was last seen at his home on South East Avenue Monday, wearing a white polo, khaki pants, brown shoes, and a black and white checkered hat.

Police have described Thomas as 5 feet tall, 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts are asked to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. 

