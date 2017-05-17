Bucks County Sheriff's deputy killed in crash

Posted:May 17 2017 11:44AM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 12:00PM EDT

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (WTXF) - The Bucks County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, after a deputy was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The Sheriff's Office announced the loss of Deputy Keith Clymer on Facebook Wednesday morning.

According to the department, Deputy Clymer was killed in a 2 vehicle crash on Route 313 around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Deputy Clymer had been with the Sheriff's Office since December of 2013, and was assigned to the Domestic Relations warrant team. Clymer also served as a self defense/defensive tactics instructor for the Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Clymer is survived by his parents and his children.

"Keith was liked by all who met and worked with him. He will be sorely missed by all," the Sheriff's officer wrote on Facebook. 

