VIDEO: Man using shirt to cover face sought in robbery Local News VIDEO: Man using shirt to cover face sought in robbery Philadelphia Police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven using a demand note in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, at the 7-Eleven at 9001 Frankford Avenue.

Police have released surveillance video from the incident showing a man with a T-shirt around his head, handing the 20-year-old clerk a threatening demand note. The demand note read, " I have a gun put all the money in a bag."

The clerk complied with the demands, placing the cash in the register drawer on the counter.

The suspect made off with an unknown amount of money, and then fled. He was last seen fleeing east on Tolbut Street.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a white male, 30-years-old, standing 5'6", 170 lbs., with a medium build.