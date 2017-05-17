Local organization working to save 'unadoptable' dogs Local News Local organization working to save 'unadoptable' dogs It's just a sad reality. Abandoned pets die every single day in animal shelters.

Often, it's because someone has deemed them "unadoptable." However, one local group doesn't believe in such a thing.

Throwaway Dogs has placed dogs all over the country saving police departments thousands of dollars but more important saving the lives of dogs simply by giving them a second chance to serve and be appreciated.

So it's changing things, one lucky dog at a time, all while making their communities better and safer, For Goodness Sake.

Watch Bill Anderson's report above.