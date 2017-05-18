Police rescue ducklings from storm grate

Posted:May 18 2017 02:21PM EDT

Updated:May 18 2017 03:07PM EDT

YARDLEY, PA (WTXF) - According to the Yardley Borough Police Department, 11 baby ducks were rescued from a storm grate on South Main St earlier today.

Thanks to Lower Makefield and Yardley Borough Public Works, Yardley-Makefield Fire Company, and the help of various community members, the ducklings were returned safely to their mother.

In a post to their Facebook page, police stated, “Our job is more than criminal and traffic enforcement. At times we need to rescue little ones from the hands of neglectful parent.” 

