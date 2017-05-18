Video of car suspected of causing Lancaster bus crash released

- Police in Lancaster have released images of a car they say caused a school bus to overturn, injuring 14 students and the bus driver, before fleeing the scene.

The Wednesday morning crash caused the bus to flip onto its side, and injured 14 students and the driver. Two of those students suffered trauma injuries, and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reports one of them was ejected from the bus and airlifted to a local hospital.

Emergency responders said the Lancaster Mennonite school bus was taking students to school when the crash happened just before 8 a.m. in East Lampeter Township. If you’re familiar with the area, it was in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway East.

Police say a hit-and-run driver is responsible. According to police, the driver was trying to pass two tractor- trailers with oversized loads and the escort car where the road narrows to one lane.

The car has been described as a white sedan, believed to be a Chevy Malibu.

The 14 students, the bus driver and another driver were all taken to Lancaster General Hospital. Its spokesperson John Lines said two students with trauma injuries were being transferred to children's hospitals and everyone else was treated and released.