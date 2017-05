Portion of Route 70 in Cherry Hill closed for gas leak Local News Portion of Route 70 in Cherry Hill closed for gas leak Utility crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

- Utility crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Crews were working on Route 70 near Warren Avenue after the leak was reported around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

SKYFOX was over the scene as crews dug into the road in order to reach the gas main and cap the leak.

Route 70 Eastbound was shut down in the area, and drivers are recommended to take an alternate route.