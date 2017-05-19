Police arrest woman for Main Line preschool bomb threat

In mid-February, authorities responded to the New Gulph Children’s Center for a reported bomb threat at the occupied school.

The school was evacuated, and Radnor K9 surveyed the building finding no bombs or suspicious packages.

After a lengthy investigation by Radnor detectives, authorities arrested Alexis Steed, a female employee. A warrant was issued for another female employee.

The school and Church where the school was located were relieved to find that the safety issue was handled and arrests were made.