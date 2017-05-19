Girl, 1, struck in Delaware hit-and-run, driver in custody

- New Castle County Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 1-year-old girl injured in the community of Tuxedo Park.

Around 10:30 a.m., County Police were dispatched to the unit block of Roosevelt Ave for a hit-and-run involving a child.

Upon arrival, police learned that a silver Mazda sedan struck the child while leaving a residence on that block.

The child was provided emergency medical attention at the scene and transported to an area hospital. The child is currently listed in stable condition.

According to family members at the scene, the girl suffered a slight fracture to the back of her head and was hit by the car twice.

The Mazda was located just before noon and stopped at the 6900 block of Lancaster Pike. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Detective Jonathan Yard at JYard@nccde.org or New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800. Citizens can also submit a tip via http://www.nccpd.com.