Cinnaminson Police seek suspects in armed robbery

- Cinnaminson Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Garden State Inn in mid-May.

Just before 11 p.m., one suspect reportedly threatened victims with a handgun, taking their cash and cell phones. Neither of the two victims was injured during the robbery.

Cinnaminson Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest.

The suspect with the hooded sweatshirt was armed with the handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cinnaminson Police at 856-829-6667 x2060 or anonymously at 1-800-78-CRIME.