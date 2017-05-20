Teens attack husband, wife at carnival in NE Philly

- Philadelphia Police are investigating the apparent attack of a couple by a group of teens at a local carnival.

A local woman, with her two children in tow, were at the BVM Carnival in Northeast Philly when several teens ran through the area.

The woman’s husband, who arrived to pick her up, was struck in the back of the head by an unknown offender.

The woman was punched by another offender and knocked over. Other unknown suspects continued to strike her.

Philadelphia Police are investigating. No arrests have been made at this time.