9 shot in North Philly: Police

- Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night in North Philly which left nine wounded.

Police responded to a multiple shooting call just before 11 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Huntingdon Street.

The victims all range from 17 to 26 years old.

Out of the 9 victims, 2 of them are in critical condition.

Police tell us that the group was out on the sidewalk, dancing, filming a video on their phones when the shooting happened.

A total of 27 shots were fired. Police believe that 2 weapons may be involved, but are still investigating.

