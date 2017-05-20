9 shot in North Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTXF) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night in North Philly which left nine wounded.
Police responded to a multiple shooting call just before 11 p.m. on the 2300 block of West Huntingdon Street.
The victims all range from 17 to 26 years old.
Out of the 9 victims, 2 of them are in critical condition.
Police tell us that the group was out on the sidewalk, dancing, filming a video on their phones when the shooting happened.
A total of 27 shots were fired. Police believe that 2 weapons may be involved, but are still investigating.
