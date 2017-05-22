Police searching for suspect in Checkers robbery Local News Police searching for suspect in Checkers robbery on West Oregon Avenue On April 27 at 11:20 pm, an unknown male allegedly broke into a Checkers Restaurant at 2008 West Oregon Avenue.

- Philadelphia Police are looking for a man they say climbed through a drive-thru window, and robbed a Checkers fast food restaurant.

The incident occurred back on n April 27 at 11:20 pm, when the unknown male allegedly broke into a Checkers Restaurant at 2008 West Oregon Avenue.

According to police, the suspect climbed through the walk-up window, stole money off the counter, then exited through the same window.

Police have described the suspect as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, with a full beard, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking tips on this suspect or the robbery. If you have any information, you can contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013-3014 and speak with Detective Hobbs.