Police: Teen shot by suspect on bicycle in Brewerytown Local News Police: Teen shot by suspect on bicycle in Brewerytown Philadelphia Police are looking for a suspect who was riding a bike when they say he shot a 17-year-old boy in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.

- Philadelphia Police are looking for a suspect who was riding a bike when they say he shot a 17-year-old boy in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.

The incident occurred back on April 16 around 9:12 p.m. as the victim walked down the 2900 block of Flora Street.

As the victim walked down the street, police say he heard someone shooting nearby from West Girard Avenue, and he was struck in the left knee by a bullet.

The victim was able to make it to his home, call 911, and was taken to Hahnemann Hospital.

Surveillance video of the incident show the suspect riding a bike while opening fire towards the victim as he walked down the street.

The suspect was last seen riding a bike north on 29th Street.

Police have described the suspect as a male in his late teens to early 20s, wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.