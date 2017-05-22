10-year-old performs Heimlich maneuver to save little brother

- 10-year-old Dominic Bricker of Turnersville, NJ is being honored after saving his 5-year-old brother, Michael, from choking.

While the two brothers were at a neighbor’s house, Michael started to choke on hard candy and Dominic saved his life by performing the Heimlich maneuver. Michael was then taken to the ER where he was evaluated by doctors.

Dominic says he learned the Heimlich maneuver from watching a television show, “Psyched,” which features a scene where the maneuver is used.

The fourth-grader’s heroic actions have been celebrated by many, including politicians and Birches Elementary School, where Dominic is a student.

At 10 a.m. this morning, the school held a surprise ceremony to commend Dominic for saving his brother’s life.