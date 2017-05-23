Images of suspects in shooting of Kensington father, toddler released

Related Headlines Father, son wounded in Kensington shooting

- Philadelphia Police have released surveillance video of two men they say opened fire on a father and his 1-year-old son in Kensington late Friday night.

The incident occurred around 9:17 p.m. Friday night on the 3300 block of Malta Street.

Police say a 25-year-old Marcus Johnson was sitting on the front porch of a home on the block with his 1-year-old son, Pryce, when two unknown suspects approached them on bicycles.

The suspects rode up and said, "This is our block," and began shooting in the direction of the porch.

The Johnson was shot once in the knee, and Pryce was shot four times in the back. Johnson was taken to Temple University Hospital and his son was taken to St. Christopher's, and both were listed in stable condition.

Police have described the suspects as black males roughly 20-years-old. One of the men was described as wearing braids.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.