Mary Lee, popular great white shark, heading back up north

- Mary Lee, the Great White Shark that rose to social media fame over the past few summers, has returned to the northeast after spending summer down south.

Mary Lee has recently been tracked off the coast of Virginia, and her twitter account recently tweeted out "Shark pings are a poppin' on the East Coast of the U.S. tonight," along with a map of recent shark paths.

This particular shark has been known to spend time near Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, but she has also been tracked as close as Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Mary Lee has been measured at 16 feet long, and 3,400 pounds, and she has been tracked since 2012.

Many social media followers have joked that Mary Lee's return is just in time for Memorial Day.