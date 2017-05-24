Police raid Radnor restaurant, bartender charged with selling cocaine

- Authorities in Delaware County took part in a raid at a popular Radnor restaurant Wednesday afternoon ending with the arrest of a 31-year-old employee., FOX 29 has learned.

The raid took place around 12:30 p.m. today at the Estia Restaurant at 222 N Radnor Chester Road.

Authorities tell FOX 29 they raided the business after an investigation into the sale of narcotics by a bartender who had been working at the restaurant.

Police began their investigation after they had previously stopped a car, and received information that drugs were being sold by an Estia employee.

After receiving the tip, undercover officers were able to make four purchases of cocaine from the bartender while he was working at the restaurant.

The bartender has been identified as 31-year-old Edson Arechaga, of Bridgeport.

During the raid, police tell FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser a drug K9 hit on two refrigerator handles behind the bar. The health department later shut down the restaurant until they can be assured no food or beverages were tainted by the handling of narcotics.

Sources tell Schratwieser a second person of interest is being questioned in connection with the case.

Radnor Police superintendent William Colarulo tells FOX 29 the restaurant parking lot, where some of the alleged deals were conducted, is located near a school, and additional charges are likely to follow.

Arechaga has been charged with possession, possession with intent to distribute. He is being held on $30,000 bail and has been remanded to Delaware County Prison. No other suspects have been charged.