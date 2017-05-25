Brother charged in 2012 Autumn Pasquale murder case arrested again

- One of the brothers who pleaded guilty in the Autumn Pasquale murder case is on the wrong side of the law again.

12-year old Autumn Pasquale disappeared from her Clayton, New Jersey home in 2012.

Her body ended up a recycling bin and was found a few days later.

Dante Robinson pleaded guilty to obstruction in the case and walked out of prison in 2013.

Sources tell FOX 29 police arrested Dante who's now 21 on Monday in connection with a home invasion in Sicklerville, Camden County.

Dante's brother Justin is still serving time for aggravated manslaughter in Autumn's death