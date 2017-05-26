Drexel fraternity under investigation suspended for 5-years

- A fraternity at Drexel University has been suspended for five years after it was already under investigation for previous sexual assault claims.

According to the university the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity's suspension was linked to alcohol violations, and not connected to the sexual assault investigation.

The fraternity was on interim suspension following three reported sexual assaults at the frat house. Police say those alleged incidents occurred at the end of April through May 18.

A Drexel University spokeswoman told the Philadelphia Inquirer, the school has also placed a second fraternity Lambda Chi Alpha on interim suspension following allegations of hazing and alcohol violations.