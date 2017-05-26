Police: 3 armed suspects robbed teenager at gunpoint

- Philadelphia Police are looking to identify three men they say robbed a teenager as he sat on the front steps of a home in Feltonville.

The incident occurred just after midnight on May 21, when the 16-year-old victim was approached by three men as he sat on the front porch of a home on the 100 block of East Eleanor Street.

Police say the suspects approached the teen stating "give me everything," and all three of the suspects pointed handguns at him and told him to walk, as they led him away from the steps.

The suspects took gold chains from the victim's neck and then went through his pockets, taking two iPhones and two phone charges.

The third suspect then pushed the victim from behind forcing him to walk, while the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.