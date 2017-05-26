New Jersey authorities seize $31,000 in cocaine, heroin bust

- The Mercer County Narcotics Task Force concluded a five-month investigation this week with three arrests and the seizure of $31,000 in drugs.

Authorities began investigating Larry Stewart AKA “Get Right” of Trenton in January 2017. Between January and May, undercover purchases of cocaine were made and countless hours of surveillance were conducted.

According to police, Stewart was using stash houses and other individuals to store his cocaine in an effort to evade law enforcement. He also used delivery people during the course of the investigation.

On Wednesday, May 24, Stewart was arrested in a parking lot on South Broad Street during a drug transaction. One hundred grams of powder cocaine were seized along with $729 in cash from Stewart.

In total, authorities seized approximately 200 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $10,000 and approximately 240 grams of powder cocaine with an estimated street value of $12,000. The estimated street value of the seized heroin is $9,000. Cash totaling $9,789 was also seized.

Stewart, age 32, of Monmouth Street, Trenton, has been charged with multiple counts of controlled dangerous substance possession and distribution.

Juanita Brooks, age 57, of Trenton, has been charged with second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and first-degree possession with the intent to distribute.

Also arrested during the course of the search warrant executions was Jazzlin Porter, age 25, of Trenton. She is charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of possession of marijuana under 50 grams.