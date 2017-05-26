DDOT bus involved in major accident on Detroit's west side

- A DDOT bus was involved in an accident on the city's west side Friday afternoon.

According to video from the scene from SkyFOX, the bus and at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash near Dexter and Doris.

Video shows the bus crashed through the side of a the Sun Valley Foods warehouse. One of the passenger vehicles had a utility pole that was sticking through the front of the car.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

