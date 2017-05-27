Police investigating multiple shootings in Chester

- Police are looking for suspects from three shootings which occurred overnight in Chester within hours of one another.

Police say a man was gunned down, shot as many as four times in the chest in stomach, on Madison Street in Chester.

The victim, 28-year-old Karim Craig, leaves his two sons, ages 4 and 6, behind.

Witnesses say there was some type of block party at the location last night.

Craig allegedly got into his car, and he was shot around 10:15 p.m. Family members created a memorial on site.

Police in Chester are investigating this fatal shooting that has left two children without a father.

Police are also investigating two other shootings, which occurred a few miles away from Madison Street. At least one person was shot in the leg.