Police investigating multiple shootings in Chester
CHESTER, PA (WTXF) - Police are looking for suspects from three shootings which occurred overnight in Chester within hours of one another.
Police say a man was gunned down, shot as many as four times in the chest in stomach, on Madison Street in Chester.
The victim, 28-year-old Karim Craig, leaves his two sons, ages 4 and 6, behind.
Witnesses say there was some type of block party at the location last night.
Craig allegedly got into his car, and he was shot around 10:15 p.m. Family members created a memorial on site.
Police in Chester are investigating this fatal shooting that has left two children without a father.
Police are also investigating two other shootings, which occurred a few miles away from Madison Street. At least one person was shot in the leg.