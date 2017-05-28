Police investigate double stabbing, homicide in Kensington

- Philadelphia Police responded to a double stabbing in North Philadelphia Saturday night on the 3400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say an unidentified 40-year-old man was found inside a Kensington apartment stabbed multiple times around 9:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, an unidentified 57-year-old man was also found inside the apartment with multiple stab wounds throughout the chest and head. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at the time.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with Fox 29 for updates.