Local boy, police accompany teen with cerebral palsy to formal

- A local boy who asked a girl with cerebral palsy to her Sweetheart Formal leading to her now viral reaction finally made their way to formal together this weekend.

16-year-old Bryce asked Madison to accompany him to the formal earlier this month, nearly bringing Madison and her family to tears.

It's likely every mom's dream for their daughter, but Samantha Kelly thought it would never happen her little girl 15-year-old Madison because she has Cerebral Palsy.

"I wanted to cry," said Madison’s mother said after Bryce asked her daughter to the dance.

Dyneshia Bellamy is Madison's nurse. She came up with the idea for her 16-year-old son Bryce to ask Madison to the sweetheart ball for people with disabilities. Bryce agreed and went all out with a sign and flowers asking Madison to the dance.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Bryce escorted Madison to their formal, only this time he wasn't acting alone. The Middle Township Police and Rescue Squad provided a police escort to the formal at the Wildwood Convention.

Samantha tells FOX 29 a large number of other departments including Green Creek Fire Company, Rio Grande Fire Company, and the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, also joined in on the escort.

Samantha also shared photos of Madison and Bryce all dressed up for the Sweetheart Formal, and says Madison had an amazing time with Bryce.