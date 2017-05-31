Mary Lee the shark tracked off Atlantic City coast

- Mary Lee, the Great White Shark that rose to social media fame over the past few summers, has been tracked off the coast of Atlantic City after she returned to the northeast last week.

Last week, the 16 foot long, 3,400 pound great white shark was tracked off the East Coast near Virginia. In past summers, Mary Lee has been known to spend time near Delaware, Maryland, and sometimes New Jersey.

Wednesday morning, a tweet from the @MaryLeeShark Twitter account confirmed that Mary Lee's trip up north had extended into New Jersey. The account tweeted, "Good morning, @AtlanticCityNow. Come out to the boardwalk and we'll have coffee. -;() @OCEARCH @ACPressSkeldon"

The Atlantic City Fire Department responded to Mary Lee's tweet on their own account saying, "As if watching for rip currents wasn't enough."

Mary Lee was first tagged off the coast of Cape Cod back in 2012.