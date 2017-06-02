Camden man arrested for attempting to lure a minor

- A Camden man was arrested Thursday afternoon for attempted luring of a minor.

Pedro Rodriguez, 25, of Camden was arrested and charged after he attempted to meet with a juvenile at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit was alerted to Rodriguez’s conversations and initial attempt to meet with the juvenile to engage in sexual activities.

Rodriguez proceeded to exchange messages with undercover detectives believing that he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl.

Rodriguez is being charged with one count of second degree Luring, one count of second degree Attempted Sexual Assault, one count of third degree Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of fourth degree Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact With a Minor.