NJ man charged with fatal stabbing of Trenton woman

- A Hamilton man has been charged in last weekend’s stabbing death of 48-year-old Brenda Garzio.

Jose Garcia, 18, of Marshall Avenue, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Around 11:15 p.m. on May 28, police responded to the rear of a property on the 900 block of South Broad Street in Trenton on a report of a female screaming for help. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, later identified as Garzio, suffering multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through witness interviews and area surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify Garcia leaving the area where the crime occurred.

Garcia was taken into custody Thursday night in Trenton. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to have him detained.