Suspect in stabbing of Councilman David Oh turns self in

- Councilman Oh's accused attacker just turned himself in at Southwest Detectives.

A warrant was issued for Shawn Yarbary, 24, Saturday morning.

Police say David Oh, 57, was removing a bag from the back of his city-owned Chevy SUV, at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, when someone approached him. They said something the councilman said he couldn’t understand, and stabbed him in the back.

Authorities say it was an attempted robbery and the attacker probably thought something in the bag was valuable.

Oh -- a Philadelphia native and the first Asian-American elected to public office in Philadelphia -- serves the city at large. The Republican was first elected to council in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. He has lived on his block since 1963.

The councilman has since returned to work.