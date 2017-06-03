Westbound PA Turnpike reopened at Bensalem after fatal crash
The westbound PA Turnpike in southeastern PA (Interstate 276) reopened around 10:40 a.m. between the Bensalem Exit (#351) and the Willow Grove Exit (#343).
The roadway was closed just before 4 a.m. due to a fatal crash at milepost 350.7 westbound.
