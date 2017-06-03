Westbound PA Turnpike reopened at Bensalem after fatal crash

The westbound PA Turnpike in southeastern PA (Interstate 276) reopened around 10:40 a.m. between the Bensalem Exit (#351) and the Willow Grove Exit (#343).

The roadway was closed just before 4 a.m. due to a fatal crash at milepost 350.7 westbound.

To report an accident or other emergencies on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 on your mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions, use one of these resources:

ON THE PA TURNPIKE

Variable & Digital Message Signs — nearly 100 signs along the Turnpike

Highway Advisory Radio — 1640 AM (tune-in near interchanges)

BY PHONE

Turnpike Roadway Information Program (toll-free) — 866-976-TRIP (8747)

Customer Assistance Center (toll-free) — 800-331-3414 (weekdays, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

ON THE WEB