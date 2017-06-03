Pedestrian struck and killed in Marple Township

- Early on Saturday morning, around 6:15 a.m., Marple Township Police responded to the 300 block of Sussex Boulevard for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in the roadway. The victim appeared to have been walking on Sussex Boulevard when struck by a southbound vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.