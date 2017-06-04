Bear sighting reported in Feasterville

- Police and first responders are asking residents in the Feasterville area to keep their eyes peeled.

A black bear is sleeping in a tree on Street Road between Bustleton Pike and Pennsylvania Boulevard. Evening wildlife officials have tried to tranquilize the bear with no success.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says they know this particular bear, who has been seen in the Doylestown area.

Now, he’s made his way to Feasterville. They say he’s a youngster trying to figure out where he’s going to call home.

Fox 29 viewer Debbie Dukes sent us this video of the bear, and she can hardly believe what she saw with her own two eyes. Dukes says she even saw the bear unlatching a fence to enter someone’s backyard.

The Game Commission says it hopes the bear will peacefully make its way from out of the tree tonight and into the woods.