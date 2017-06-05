Black bear wanders through Feasterville, police on scene

- Police in Bucks County are investigating a possible bear sighting in Feasterville Monday morning.

Southampton Police were called near Brookside Manor off of Bustleton Pike and County Line Road earlier in the morning.

SKYFOX was over the scene where the bear had climbed high into a tree. A short time later, the bear was seen walking on the ground and even wading in a creek.

The sighting comes several days after a bear was spotted in Doylestown, near Route 202 and Swamp Road.

BEAR SIGHTING: The black bear wandering around Feasterville is on the move again, even wading in a creek: https://t.co/UtG8Bpzbsp pic.twitter.com/ljznN8fryJ — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) June 5, 2017

Following sightings, police have asked residents to use caution and keep their pets inside.