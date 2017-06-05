Suspect in disabled man's assault, Barry Baker, taken into custody

- A man accused of punching a disabled man in the face outside of a West Chester convenience store has been taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued on a separate legal matter.

Barry Baker, 29, was taken into custody after police issued a warrant following a probation violation, and his failure to appear in court last week on a separate case.

The warrant comes after Baker was charged this week after police say Baker and his friends were at a 7-Eleven, when the 22-year-old male victim drove into the parking lot and parked his car.

The victim then got out of his car and walked into the store. While inside surveillance video showed Baker mocking how the victim walked. When the victim came back out, Baker continued to mock the victim, imitating how he moved.

The victim stopped and stood in front of his car, when authorities say Baker punched the victim directly in the face, without warning.

Baker left the scene as the victim placed his hand over his face where he was punched.

Bail was set and posted at 10% of $25,000.

The West Chester Police Department had worked with several other agencies to take Baker into custody