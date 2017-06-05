Havertown man faces child porn charges, trading photos of own family

- Raymond Giambuzzi, 70, of Havertown, is facing child pornography distribution and possession charges, including some images that depict children in bondage.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Giambuzzi’s residence on May 10. During the search, Giambuzzi attempted to hide a flash drive in his pocket that contained child pornography.

After a forensic examination of the flash drive, Giambuzzi’s computer and devices, detectives discovered hundreds of images of child porn.

Detectives also found several Sykpe conversations that indicated Giambuzzi was spying and trading pictures of his family members. Giambuzzi also had many conversations about incest.

Giambuzzi has been charged with attempted dissemination of child pornography, sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communications facility, all felonies of the third degree.

Bail was set at $7,5000, which the defendant posted.

Giambuzzi was ordered to have no internet, no unsupervised contact with minors and must complete a psychological and sexual evaluation.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.