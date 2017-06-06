Officials: Woman fatally shoots NJ Transit bus driver, turns gun on herself

Photo: Steven Jezek via Fresco News

A New Jersey Transit bus operator was been shot and killed in Washington Township, New Jersey Tuesday before the alleged gunman turned the gun on herself, according to police.

The incident occurred on NJ Route around 1:30 p.m at an NJ Transit garage on the Black Horse Pike.

Washington Township Police say the driver, Ryon C. Reynolds, was shot by Piacenta M. Jackson at the garage, and succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Jackson turned the gun on herself and took her own life in Mantua Township, near a business center a short time after the shooting.

Investigators tell FOX 29 they do not believe the shooting was a random attack, and are continuing to investigate the incident.