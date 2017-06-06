Boy, 6, critical after being shot in Wilmington; Mother wounded

- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that left a mother and her 6-year-old son injured Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. near 6th and Spruce Streets.

Officers responded to the scene after getting a notification of gunfire on the 700 block of East 6th Street, and immediately found a 6-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The boy's 31-year-old mother was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her left arm.

Officers treated the victims on scene until paramedics arrived and transported the boy to A.I DuPont Children's Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The boy's mother was taken to St. Francis Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to call Detective Devon Jones at 302-576-6206. Additionally, Tips may be left on Delaware Crime Stoppers Tip-line at 1-800-TIP-3333, or citizens can TEXT a tip to NIXLE at 888777.