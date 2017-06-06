Background checks, gun sales continue to rise in Pennsylvania

- The FBI has released new data on the number of people getting background checks in order to make gun purchases.

One of the trends in the data shows that the number of people applying for background checks is on the ride.

This May, the number of applications went up by 6.5%. In Pennsylvania, the number of background checks rose faster than the national average, to more than 10%.

In all, Pennsylvania saw about 55,000 applications in May.

Experts say the numbers go against a political trend in which gun sales increase when Democratic presidents move into the Oval Offic and sales slump when a Republican president takes office.