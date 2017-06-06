Man, 24 , shot during fight at Mayfair rec-center

- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting at a Mayfair rec-center that sent one man to the hospital in stable condition.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lower Mayfair rec-center on the 6300 block of Hawthorne Street.

Officers arrived on scene for a report of multiple fights on the courts, and ushered teens and young adults off the property. While removing people from the area, officers hear a shot fired at the basketball court and rushed back towards the courts.

The crowd had scattered, but witnesses told police they saw someone throw something onto the roof of the rec center. Police climbed to the roof and found a handgun that matched a shell casing found on the court.

Police on scene found no blood and no victim, but later received a call that a 24-year-old man was driven to Aria Frankford hospital with a gunshot wound to his left calf.

Police say the victim has not been cooperative.