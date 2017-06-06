Pregnant woman shot in the leg in Nicetown

- A pregnant woman is in stable condition after police say she was shot in the leg in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near the 3800 block of Archer Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, who is 7-months pregnant, was leaving a friend's house in the middle of the block when she was struck in the leg by gunfire.

Investigators say they found shell casings 200 feet south of where she was standing when she was hit.

The shooter remains at large, and police say they do not have a motive in the incident.

The suspect was described as a male with a shaved or bald head, with medium complexion, wearing a grey sweatshirt. He was last seen heading west on Butler Street from Archer Street.