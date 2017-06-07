Local teen with cystic fibrosis wins co-athlete of the year award

- A Delaware teenager has been named a Team Boomer co-athlete of the year after a nationwide voting campaign came to an end Tuesday night.

Michael Caruso Davis was named a co-athlete of the year alongside a young girl named Avery Flatford.

The Boomer Esiason Foundation announced the winners in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning. Michael appeared on Good Day Philadelphia to talk about the contest and what he's been through on Tuesday morning.

Michael Caruso Davis is no stranger to hospitals. He was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three weeks old.

His lungs operate at 75-percent and he has to put on a vibrating vest several times a day to help break up the mucous.

That's in addition to the 40 pills he has to take.

But has always been determined not to let his condition define him, he took up running and completed the New York City Half Marathon.

The 14-year-old eventually got the attention of the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which raises money for research to find a cure.