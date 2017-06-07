Radnor drug raid results in 4 arrests outside Chipotle

- Authorities in Radnor Township conducted a drug raid outside of a Chipotle restaurant Wednesday morning.

The raid took place at the Chipotle on the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue around noon.

Officers conducted what they called a "Buy Bust" in the parking lot of the restaurant, and arrested four suspects.

One vehicle was towed away from the scene following the incident.

Two of the suspects are facing felony charges, and the other two are facing misdemeanor charges.

The Radnor Health Department responded to make sure the restaurant was safe for the community.

Police will be holding a press conference to provide more information on the raid Wednesday afternoon.

The raid comes just weeks after Radnor Police raided a popular Radnor restaurant and arrested 31-year-old Edson Arechaga after he allegedly sold cocaine to undercover officers while he was working as a bartender at the restaurant.