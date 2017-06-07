Suspect sought in Port Richmond Wawa sexual assault

Police are investigating a report of sexual assault which occurred inside a Port Richmond Wawa in mid-April.

On April 14 just after 2:30 am, a 23 year-old man was inside the Wawa located at 3901 Aramingo Avenue using the restroom when an unknown white man allegedly followed him inside and sexually assaulted the victim.

After the assault, the suspect left the store and entered the passenger side of a four-door blue sedan (either a Honda or Mazda model) and was last seen traveling north on Aramingo Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a white man with brown hair, wearing a dark colored tank top with a red pocket on the left side, blue shorts and light colored sneakers.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Special Victims Unit: 215-685-3251/3252 DC 17-24-033963