Cosby sex assault trial divides the nation

At the Montgomery County Courthouse, the Bill Cosby trial is obvious right? More than 50 accusers, the admitted use of drugs, a documented pattern of behavior? To some, he's clearly guilty.

"It’s horrendous, it’s horrendous,” Cosby accuser Victoria Valentino tells Fox 29. “I'm one of the victims from 1969. We all know what he is."

To others just two feet away, it's every bit as obvious. He was America's dad, committed to charity and one of the biggest celebrities of the time. He's clearly innocent right?

"America loves Bill Cosby,” one supporter tells Fox 29. “I love Bill Cosby. I mean he's an icon. I don't believe he would do something like that."

Looking at the same evidence and same history, some are drawing extremely different conclusions.

Barbara Rose is one of those people. Outside the courthouse she told Fox 29’s Bill Anderson she was clear that she still needs more evidence to determine if Cosby is guilty, but she's also clear that, emotionally, she hopes he's not.

"I was sad to hear that someone is accusing him of all of this,” Rose says. “Do I know whether he's guilty? I don't know. I wish he wasn't guilty."

Her views seem to represent that of many supporters, as is typical with high profile cases. In some ways, Cosby's celebrity persona and the influence it had have become larger than real life

"You know, I used to watch the show in the ‘80s and I was really happy to see a middle class family, a black middle class family where the father was a role model,” Rose said. “People looked up to him."

Interestingly, Rose hopes that evidence points to Cosby's innocence, despite her own experience as a victim of abuse in the past.

“He had nothing to do with what happened to me as a kid,” Rose explains. “It’s not his problem, It’s not his fault."

Each day at the courthouse, it becomes more evident that this celebrity court case is like many others: passionately dividing us based on our interpretation of the facts and how much we like the celebrity in question.

Fox 29’s Bill Anderson hopes that this case will be different from the others in that we set our personal feelings aside and avoid further polarization as a community.