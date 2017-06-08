Bucks County Police seek ATM skimmer suspects

- Police in Bucks County are looking for the suspects responsible for placing a skimming device on a number of local bank ATM machines.

A card skimming device was found on an ATM at the Firstrust Bank on the 300 block of Second Street Pike in Southampton.

Police have released images of the suspects placing the device on the ATM back on June 1 around 8 p.m.

Investigators have linked the suspects in this incident to the discovery of skimming devices on ATMs in Doylestown, Northampton, Springfield and Philadelphia.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police.