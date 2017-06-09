18-year-old shot in head outside North Philadelphia deli
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left and 18-year-old man in critical condition late Thursday night.
Police say the victim was inside a deli at 25th and Lehigh Avenue when a fight spilled out into the street around 10:30 p.m.
The victim was shot in the head and taken to the hospital by responding officers.
The victim was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made.