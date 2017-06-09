Police: Tow truck driver fatally shoots man during repossession

A man has died after police say he was shot by a tow truck driver during the repossession of a car in Point Breeze Friday morning.

The shooting occurred near 18th and Dickinson around 10:22 a.m.

Police say the 32-year-old male victim was shot by the tow truck driver when he tried to stop the repossession. The victim was struck one time in the left side of the chest and one time in the arm.

Responding officers transported the victim to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the victim was also armed.

Investigators say the driver also shot a dog, and the driver is being held pending further investigation.