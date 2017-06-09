Man, woman critical after shooting in West Oak Lane

A man and woman are in critical condition after they were shot in West Oak Lane Friday afternoon, police say.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. near Broad and Haines Streets.

Police say a man, approximately 20-years-old, was shot twice in the chest and once in the leg. A 20-year-old woman was also shot once in the chest.

Both victims were taken to the Einstein Medical Center in separate private vehicles, where they were both listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.